Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases with a record number of new patients each day.

The county has officially logged 1,31,868 cases, 3,867 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness since the pandemic began.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday appointed two senior bureaucrats to coordinate strategy for screening, testing and quaratine of incoming air and rail passengers, indicating that it could begin resumption of air and train services.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that passengers disembarking from short-haul domestic flights need not go into quarantine.

Several states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir - later announced a mandatory quarantine for the passengers entering the states by planes.

Karnataka is observing a complete lockdown today.

The state government announced a few days ago that there will be a total lockdown on every Sunday while relaxing restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown that began May 18.

Two policemen are seen raining blows on a man, apparently intoxicated, with their batons in a video that has been widely shared on social media, triggering huge criticism.

#Coronavirus, #CoronavirusLockdown