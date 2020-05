Vande Bharat Mission: 132 Indian nationals return to Bihar from Oman Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published 8 hours ago Vande Bharat Mission: 132 Indian nationals return to Bihar from Oman A special flight from Oman's Muscat arrived in Gaya via Delhi. Total 132 passengers return back to home under Vande Bharat Mission. Proper precautionary measures were taken at the airport due to coronavirus pandemic. The stranded Indian nationals across globe are being brought back to their home country under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like