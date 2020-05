Eid in Indonesia: Horse cart business hit hard by pandemic Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published 1 hour ago Eid in Indonesia: Horse cart business hit hard by pandemic The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the annual homecoming for most workers in Indonesia, and millions are separated from their loved ones. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amedeo Gasparini Eid in Indonesia: Horse cart business hit hard by pandemic https://t.co/3unJD4FD7Y di @YouTube Visit ★ #Blackstar https://t.co/GBqoglqtOy 39 minutes ago One News Page Eid in Indonesia: Horse cart business hit hard by pandemic: https://t.co/t7bkm7kbga #Indonesia 48 minutes ago