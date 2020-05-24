UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign - minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

"Is he going to resign?" BBC presenter Andrew Marr asked during an interview.

"No," said Shapps.

Several lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party called on Sunday morning for Cummings to quit, including high profile Brexit campaigner Steve Baker.

Speaking on Sky News, he was the first of a number of Conservative lawmakers who said Johnson's adviser should now stand down.