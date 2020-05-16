Some Churches Set To Hold Services Despite Stay-At-Home Order

Some churches in Chicago were set to open their doors to worshipers on Sunday, going against Gov.
JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.
Church In Berlin Plans To Reopen Sunday In Defiance Of New Jersey Gov. Murphy's Stay At Home OrderCrystal Cranmore reports.
Some Say New Executive Order Allowing Gatherings Could Put People At RiskA Friday night executive order from Gov. Cuomo now allows gatherings of up to 10 people anywhere in New York, but some are calling the move shocking, saying it could put people at risk; CBS2's Dave..