Some Churches Set To Hold Services Despite Stay-At-Home Order

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Some churches in Chicago were set to open their doors to worshipers on Sunday, going against Gov.

JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

Chicago fines churches for holding services in violation of statewide lockdown order

Chicago has begun fining churches for holding services that do not comply with the Democratic Gov....
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Criminal Charges Dropped Against Tampa Pastor Who Held Services During Stay-At-Home Order

A Tampa pastor who continued to host large church services despite the state's stay at home order is...
cbs4.com - Published


