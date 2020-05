Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide

RIGHT NOW, POLICE ONBOTH SIDES OF THE STATELINE ARE INVESTIGATINGTHREE DIFFERENTSHOOTINGS--A HOMICIDE IN K-C-K AT ALITTLE BEFORE 1 O'CLOCKTHIS MORNING.POLICE FOUND THE VICTIMNEAR 27TH AND DELAVAN.THAT'S JUST SOUTH OF635.OFFICERS ALSO WORKEDA TRIPLE SHOOTING ABOUTAN HOUR LATER NEAR12TH AND ARGENTINE.ONE PERSON THERE ISFIGHTING FOR HIS LIFETHIS MORNING.TWO OTHERS WERE ALSOHURT.AND IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI--A HOMICIDE NEARINDEPENDENCE ANDHARDESTY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN IS LIVE OUTSIDEKANSAS CITY POLICEHEADQUARTERS.CHARLIE, WHAT HAVE YOUBEEN ABLE TO FIND OUTABOUT WHAT HAPPENED?Officers were dispatched on areported shooting at about 1:00am.They were dispatched to 12th andHardesty but located the crimesceneat Independence ave andHardesty.Initially, the investigationshows twovehicles pull into a conveniencestore.

They had some type ofdiscussion and then shots werefired.One adult male Victim waslocated.He was transported to a hospitalwhere he was pronounceddeceased.Detectives are interviewingwitnesses and crime sceneinvestigators are processing thescene.THANK YOU CHARLIE WE'LLBE BACK SHORTLY WITHYOU AS WE GET MOREINFORMATION.