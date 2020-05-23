Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Maha says no to passenger flights, may extend lockdown: Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Covid-19: Maha says no to passenger flights, may extend lockdown: Oneindia News

Covid-19: Maha says no to passenger flights, may extend lockdown: Oneindia News

Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres to reach back to their native villages.

Those heart wrenching visuals touched him deeply and he decided to do something about it.

He has taken up the task of sending them back to their villages from Mumbai, arranging buses for them.

He has has sent around 750 migrant workers home from Mumbai under his ‘Ghar Bhejo’ intiative.

Appreciating his good work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, former actor and now textile minister and women and child development Smriti Irani took to Twitter to praise his work.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News [Video]

Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News

Over 40 lakh migrants have been ferried back to their hometowns aboard shramik special trains, 80% of them were bound to Bihar and UP; Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri says India may try to restart..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published