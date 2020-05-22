Global  

More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

More than 10,000 people crowded in to a park in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd) in defiance of social distancing warnings.

0
Footage showed large groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Trinity Bellwoods Park and mostly failing to keep 2-metres apart.

The scenes have prompted a stern response from Canadian authorities.

"This could be selfish amd dangerous behaviour that could set us back," said Toronto's Medical Officer Dr Eileen de Villa.

"Images today of thousands of people gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park were unacceptable," read a statement form the Toronto local government.




