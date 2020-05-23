Coronavirus: Sonu Sood wins praise for arranging buses for stranded migrant workers | Oneindia news

Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres to reach back to their native villages.

Those heart wrenching visuals touched him deeply and he decided to do something about it.

He has taken up the task of sending them back to their villages from Mumbai, arranging buses for them.

He has has sent around 750 migrant workers home from Mumbai under his ‘Ghar Bhejo’ intiative.

Appreciating his good work amid the Covid-19 pandemic, former actor and now textile minister and women and child development Smriti Irani took to Twitter to praise his work.