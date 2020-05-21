CBS 2 Sunday Morning News

Global  

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on social gatherings across New York state.

Groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed, but there are some rules to follow.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

