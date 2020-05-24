Western Australia braces for 'once-in-a-decade' storm

The remnants of a tropical cyclone meeting with a cold front will bring 130km/h winds and heavy rain.

Western Australians were battening down the hatches on Sunday (May 24) ahead of the worst storm to hit the region in a decade.

James Ashley of the Bureau of Metereology Western Australia said they're expecting strong winds and heavy rains.

"Still expecting isolated gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

They're still possible, particularly in coastal areas today, and across the south west corner of the state overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Rainfall will be widespread across the state.

We're still expecting falls of up to 100 millimetres or so, right from the Kimberley across to the Pilbara and down the west coast." The storm is being caused by the remnants of a tropical cyclone meeting a cold front and emergency services have warned of flooding and dangerous seas.