Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Championship clubs to start training

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Championship clubs to start training

Championship clubs to start training

Alan Myers reports as Championship clubs get ready to resume training from Monday after more than 1,000 coronavirus tests produced just two positive results, both of them at Hull City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Warnock aims dig at Leeds that Derby fans will love

Neil Warnock aims dig at Leeds that Derby fans will loveChampionship clubs could be back in training next week ahead of a potential return to action
Derby Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Nottingham Post


Two people from same Championship club test positive for Covid-19

Two people from same Championship club test positive for Covid-19More than 1,000 players and club staff from all 24 Championship clubs underwent tests on Thursday and...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

carajo_bielsa

BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 RT @PhilHay_: group training due to start tomorrow morning. Still the intention of most Championship clubs to complete the rest of the seas… 28 minutes ago

Yuskayusuf2

kangave yusf kaggwa RT @SunSport: Leeds given boost as EFL give Championship clubs green light to start training https://t.co/xxG7iivJi6 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Championship clubs eye comeback [Video]

Championship clubs eye comeback

Ben Ransom reports for Sky Sports News as clubs in the Championship look to test their players for coronavirus over the next few days with a view to returning to training next week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published