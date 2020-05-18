Championship clubs to start training Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 hour ago Championship clubs to start training Alan Myers reports as Championship clubs get ready to resume training from Monday after more than 1,000 coronavirus tests produced just two positive results, both of them at Hull City. 0

