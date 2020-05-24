Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have reportedly called time on their marriage, three years after they tied the knot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Jacqueline Jossa Breaks Silence To Clarify Dan Osborne 'Split' Reports https://t.co/TFDaRgc3lo 11 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on ‘split’ from Dan Osborne https://t.co/dArZGXKOoR https://t.co/0dmjzcdsUQ 12 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/zhbZDugzhL https://t.co/z8bPU012BJ 17 minutes ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina Jacqueline Jossa insists she's NOT divorcing husband Dan Osborne https://t.co/gi8mGX9eqK 20 minutes ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Jacqueline Jossa hits back at reports she and Dan Osborne have split https://t.co/KYRjCiaIWV 23 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Jacqueline Jossa shared cryptic post about 'taking some time' before Dan Osborne 'split' https://t.co/kfvm7Ar8jv 23 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express RT @expressceleb: #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/l… 37 minutes ago

expressceleb

Express Celebrity 💫 #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/lhQEdLcLjw 37 minutes ago