Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have reportedly called time on their marriage, three years after they tied the knot.
HuffPost Australia Jacqueline Jossa Breaks Silence To Clarify Dan Osborne 'Split' Reports https://t.co/TFDaRgc3lo 11 minutes ago
Goss.ie Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on ‘split’ from Dan Osborne
https://t.co/dArZGXKOoR https://t.co/0dmjzcdsUQ 12 minutes ago
Daily Express #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/zhbZDugzhL https://t.co/z8bPU012BJ 17 minutes ago
Rozina Jacqueline Jossa insists she's NOT divorcing husband Dan Osborne
https://t.co/gi8mGX9eqK 20 minutes ago
DS Breaking News Jacqueline Jossa hits back at reports she and Dan Osborne have split https://t.co/KYRjCiaIWV 23 minutes ago
Mirror Celeb Jacqueline Jossa shared cryptic post about 'taking some time' before Dan Osborne 'split'
https://t.co/kfvm7Ar8jv 23 minutes ago
Daily Express RT @expressceleb: #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/l… 37 minutes ago
Express Celebrity 💫 #JacquelineJossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne 'split' rumours: 'I need some time' https://t.co/LYDI7cl57N https://t.co/lhQEdLcLjw 37 minutes ago