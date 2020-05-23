Screen showing Boris Johnson videos parks outside Cummings' home

A van with a jumbo screen showing videos of Boris Johnson's coronavirus warnings was parked outside Dominic Cummings' home in Islington, London on Sunday.

The Brexit mastermind continues to dodge calls to resign as a 10 Downing Street adviser after appearing to break coronavirus lockdown rules.

The jumbo screen also showed the UK Prime Minister urging Britons to stay home, with other clips showing video testimonies from parents hit with the COVID-19 illness struggling to care for their children in lockdown.

Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday (May 24).

Several lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party called on Sunday (May 24) morning for Cummings to quit.