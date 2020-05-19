Global  

Betaal Series Review | Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai | | Netflix India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Betaal Review| Netflix Show| Shah Rukh Khan| Patrick Graham Betaal the zombie-horror drama on Netflix India is the latest offering by the makers of Bard Of Blood and Ghoul.

Starring Vineet kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai and Jitendra Joshi (Sacred Games fame) in pivotal roles, the show is directed by Patrick Graham.

On a mission to displace the natives of betaal mountain, rooted deep in a forest, Sirohi and his military team end up excavating a cursed tunnel which houses british army officers, now turned into zombies.

The horror-drama unfolds to unleash the threat on the entire human civilization.

Here’s our review of Betaal.

Vineet Kumar Singh: People have had bruises while training for Betaal

Viineet Kumar has been around for over 19 years and has acted in multiple Hindi, Tamil and Telugu...
Mid-Day - Published


