Police officers arrive at home of Dominic Cummings

Police officers arrive at home of Dominic Cummings

Police officers arrive at home of Dominic Cummings

Footage of two police officers arriving at the home of Dominic Cummings in London this afternoon (24 May).

Despite knocking, there was no answer and they left.

It is not known why they were present.

Police challenge Government over Dominic Cummings lockdown denial

Durham Constabulary has claimed police officers did speak to Dominic Cummings’ father following...
Police officers at Dominic Cummings's home [Video]

Police officers at Dominic Cummings's home

Two police officers have knocked on the door of the London home of Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings.

Dominic Cummings found 200 miles from home [Video]

Dominic Cummings found 200 miles from home

The prime minister's most senior adviser is reported to have been spoken to by police after he travelled to Durham in March.

