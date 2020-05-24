Global  

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law.

