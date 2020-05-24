HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law

Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law.
Hong Kong police use water cannon to disperse protesters from flyoverHong Kong police used a water cannon today (May 24th) to try to disperse protesters from a flyover in Causeway Bay.
Despite the spray being laced with CS gas, protesters held the Canal Road flyover..
Tension in Hong Kong as projectile-hurling protesters force riot police to retreatProjectile-hurling protesters in Hong Kong forced a platoon of riot police to retreat today (May 24th).
As the officers backed away from the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay, they fired tear..