Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

Johnson: Dominic Cummings acted 'with integrity' over lockdown journey

Boris Johnson says Dominic Cummings "acted responsibly" when he travelled to the North East during...
Timeline: The coronavirus lockdown and Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham

Boris Johnson’s controversial aide Dominic Cummings is back in the headlines – this time for...
