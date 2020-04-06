Michael Butterworth RT @jasonpwoodbury: Happy 79th birthday to Bob Dylan, still holding up his end of the bargain he made with the “chief commander” of this Ea… 4 seconds ago
👹♄𐤌🏴βռăʒわ#nⒶu👺 RT @dusttodigital: Happy birthday to Bob Dylan, born 79 years ago today in Duluth, Minnesota. Here he is performing “Shelter from the Storm… 6 seconds ago
Uche Nduka HAPPY BIRTHDAY,BOB DYLAN! Bob Dylan on Sacrifice, the Unconscious Mind, and How to Cultivate the Perfect Environmen… https://t.co/yirG8RBg7W 6 seconds ago
Anh-Tu RT @KatieMoNYC: Happy Birthday Bob Dylan https://t.co/EedusGiVhk 7 seconds ago
Kevin Lee Karel RT @crockpics: Happy 79th Birthday to Bob Dylan, born this day Duluth, MN #BobDylan https://t.co/652GRAgGow 8 seconds ago
Ethan Cohen RT @NobelPrize: Happy birthday to Literature Laureate Bob Dylan, awarded the #NobelPrize "for having created new poetic expressions within… 10 seconds ago
RA Happy birthday!
@bobdylan
The best singing poet in the world!
Bob Dylan -Working Mans Blues
https://t.co/mHfKPCjCzS 11 seconds ago
Menza Discovering Bob Dylan as a teenager was pivotal in my developing an appreciation for the people in this world who h… https://t.co/dsFELEJXzh 11 seconds ago
Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!Happy Birthday,
Naomi Campbell! Naomi Elaine Campbell was born on
May 22, 1970, and turns 50. She was born in Streatham,
South London. The model was featured
in music videos like Bob..
A keen runner is bringing joy to the kids by dressing up as SpidermanA keen runner is bringing joy to the kids on his estate by doing surprise visits dressed as Spiderman while taking his daily exercise.As soon as Ben Haye realised a lockdown was imminent he ordered a..