Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday Bob Dylan!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Happy Birthday Bob Dylan!
The American singer-songwriter is celebrating his 79th birthday today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjbutterworth

Michael Butterworth RT @jasonpwoodbury: Happy 79th birthday to Bob Dylan, still holding up his end of the bargain he made with the “chief commander” of this Ea… 4 seconds ago

marcbraz

👹♄𐤌🏴βռăʒわ#nⒶu👺 RT @dusttodigital: Happy birthday to Bob Dylan, born 79 years ago today in Duluth, Minnesota. Here he is performing “Shelter from the Storm… 6 seconds ago

UcheNdukaPoet

Uche Nduka HAPPY BIRTHDAY,BOB DYLAN! Bob Dylan on Sacrifice, the Unconscious Mind, and How to Cultivate the Perfect Environmen… https://t.co/yirG8RBg7W 6 seconds ago

TheAnhTu

Anh-Tu RT @KatieMoNYC: Happy Birthday Bob Dylan https://t.co/EedusGiVhk 7 seconds ago

KevinLeeKarel1

Kevin Lee Karel RT @crockpics: Happy 79th Birthday to Bob Dylan, born this day Duluth, MN #BobDylan https://t.co/652GRAgGow 8 seconds ago

EthanCohen1010

Ethan Cohen RT @NobelPrize: Happy birthday to Literature Laureate Bob Dylan, awarded the #NobelPrize "for having created new poetic expressions within… 10 seconds ago

SeaSunArt

RA Happy birthday! @bobdylan The best singing poet in the world! Bob Dylan -Working Mans Blues https://t.co/mHfKPCjCzS 11 seconds ago

avmenza

Menza Discovering Bob Dylan as a teenager was pivotal in my developing an appreciation for the people in this world who h… https://t.co/dsFELEJXzh 11 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Elaine Campbell was born on May 22, 1970, and turns 50. She was born in Streatham, South London. The model was featured in music videos like Bob..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
A keen runner is bringing joy to the kids by dressing up as Spiderman [Video]

A keen runner is bringing joy to the kids by dressing up as Spiderman

A keen runner is bringing joy to the kids on his estate by doing surprise visits dressed as Spiderman while taking his daily exercise.As soon as Ben Haye realised a lockdown was imminent he ordered a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published