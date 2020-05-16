Global  

Sonu Sood continues efforts to send stranded migrants back to their hometowns

Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg', arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on May 24.

He has sent over 12,000 migrants to their native places so far.

Video of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains.

