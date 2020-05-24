New York Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front Page

Global  

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s
In this morning's edition of the New York Times, a poignant and grim tribute to those who have died from COVID-19.

Lesley Marin reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

New York ‘Times’ Dedicates Entire Sunday Front Page to Many of Those Lost, as the U.S. Approaches 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths


TIME


New York Times Lists 1,000 Victims Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Front Page

The number represents just 1% of the U.S. deaths as we approach 100,000 deaths in a matter of days.
CBS 2



Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS 2 Sunday Morning News [Video]

CBS 2 Sunday Morning News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on social gatherings across New York state. Groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed, but there are some rules to follow. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:01
NY Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front Page [Video]

NY Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front Page

Sunday's New York Times will be an emotional reminder of where we are in the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29