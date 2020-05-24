|
|
New York Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front Page
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published
In this morning's edition of the New York Times, a poignant and grim tribute to those who have died from COVID-19.
Lesley Marin reports.
|The number represents just 1% of the U.S. deaths as we approach 100,000 deaths in a matter of days.
|
|
