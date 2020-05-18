Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,793

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,793

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,793

In the UK 259,559 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 36,793 people have died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

“Excess deaths” hint at a much higher coronavirus death toll than official numbers admit

(Natural News) The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed over 300,000 lives globally, according to...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Coronavirus updates as more restaurants reopen after lockdown

Coronavirus updates as more restaurants reopen after lockdownAll the latest news and updates on lockdown, testing, cases and latest death toll numbers from Hull...
Hull Daily Mail - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

my_amigouk

Amigo News THE TELEGRAPH - #topicsorganisationsworldhealthorganisation How many coronavirus cases are in the UK - and where ar… https://t.co/EqSySm1NsE 38 minutes ago

constantlearne1

constantlearner Trump is wiling away the weekend by bragging and tweeting lies as the US death toll nears 100,000. https://t.co/1wWPVbItH9 via @MotherJones 41 minutes ago

DataChime

Data Chime Coronavirus Australia stats: Covid-19 active and new cases, numbers, map and data update https://t.co/KAxRskFRa3 https://t.co/jnfd1SiVzm 57 minutes ago

AmandaEverall2

Moonbowgirl☁Amanda Everall RT @guardian: Coronavirus Australia stats: Covid-19 active and new cases, numbers, map and data update https://t.co/Ok2SwXyLQC 1 hour ago

lekh27

vijay banga RT @guardianworld: Coronavirus Australia stats: Covid-19 active and new cases, numbers, map and data update https://t.co/pcIUAKpHcx 2 hours ago

BrlWriter

Wouldn't U Like 2 No RT @MotherJones: This is incredibly painful, but incredibly necessary. These are not numbers. Each is an immeasurable loss. https://t.co/5a… 2 hours ago

DeityFree

DeityFree @JonKDugan2 @MsMariaT @realDonaldTrump YOU should probably take a look at the per capita numbers. There are only 11… https://t.co/9bHRwU05Uc 2 hours ago

WoodfordinDK

Shane Woodford Final #coronavirus numbers for May 24th. The world lost 2,826 lives to #COVID19 yesterday, the lowest daily death t… https://t.co/9j3oIWddyd 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Return To Beaches, Boardwalks To Usher In Summer [Video]

Americans Return To Beaches, Boardwalks To Usher In Summer

Honoring the memories of veterans, Americans spent the Memorial Day weekend fishing, sunbathing on beaches, and strolling on boardwalks. However, Reuters reports the occasional person wearing a mask..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Americans hit the beach as coronavirus death toll nears 100,000 [Video]

Americans hit the beach as coronavirus death toll nears 100,000

Americans sunbathed on beaches and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, but the occasional person wearing a mask was a constant reminder that the world is still battling the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published