30°C hit inside the arctic circle, forest fires erupting as a result Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this SoMuchHappenin RT @ECOWARRIORSS: All this talk of Trump never forget that in Russia Putin is spending billions on Arctic oil as millions acres burn in Sib… 5 hours ago GO GREEN All this talk of Trump never forget that in Russia Putin is spending billions on Arctic oil as millions acres burn… https://t.co/2nL76SC6HS 6 hours ago Karim RT @mikarantane: You should never underestimate Siberian summer, but 30.5°C inside Arctic Circle in May feels truly exceptional. #ArcticHea… 3 days ago Chris Shaw RT @mtobis: Temperature over 30 C north of Arctic Circle in persistent warm anomaly in northern Siberia. 20 C instantaneous anomaly, 8 C an… 6 days ago