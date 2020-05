Missouri COVID-19 update - Sunday Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:51s - Published 32 minutes ago Missouri COVID-19 update - Sunday Missouri falls under the CDC-recommended 10 percent or less with positive test rates 0

EMILY: MISSOURI HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE CHANGING HOW THEY COUNT POSITIVITY RATE OF CORONAVIRUS TESTS TO COME UP WITH A MORE ACCURATE NUMBER. THE STATE WAS PREVIOUSLY COMBINING DATA FROM BOTH VIRUS AND ANTIBODY TESTING WHICH GAVE A LOWER POSITIVE PERCENTAGE RATE. THE DIRECTOR OF MISSOURI HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES SAYS THE CDC HAD INSTRUCTED STAFF TO COMBINE TESTING DATA. NOW WITH MORE ANTIBODY TESTING BEING DONE - THOSE NUMBERS WILL BE REPORTED SEPARATELY FROM CORONAVIRUS CASES. SO HERE ARE THE NEW NUMBERS. RIGHT NOW IN MISSOURI, 7.8% OF TESTS ARE COMING BACK POSITIVE. THAT'S UNDER THE CDC'S GOAL OF 10%. THAT HELPS DETERMINE IF TESTING IS BEING DONE ACCURATELY. THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS TESTS COMING IN POSITIVE CONTINUES TO DROP IN KANSAS. 7.9% HAVE POSITIVE RESULTS. THAT'S THE 7-DAY AVERAGE LOOKING OVER THE LAST TWO WEEKS.





