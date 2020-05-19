Global  

U.S. To Ban Travel From Brazil

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:29s - Published
U.S. To Ban Travel From Brazil

U.S. To Ban Travel From Brazil

The news comes on the heels of concern in parts of the U.S. about people not practicing social distancing.

CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

U.S. travel ban on Brazilians follows established benchmark: Bolsonaro advisor

An advisor to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday the U.S. restrictions on travel from...
Brazil suffers record coronavirus deaths, Trump mulls travel ban

Brazil's daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as U.S....
WH limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus [Video]

WH limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus

The White House announced Sunday it will suspend travel to the U.S. from Brazil, after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases. This report produced by Chris..

