Witness Recalls Seeing Autistic Boy In Canal Hours Before His Death In Another

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports Alejandro Ripley's mother, Patricia, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, premeditated murder and first-degree murder.
Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old SW Autistic BoyThe mother of Alejandro Ripley is the primary focus of the investigation into his death and admitted playing a role in his death, a senior law enforcement source told CBS 4 News.