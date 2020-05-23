Witness Recalls Seeing Autistic Boy In Canal Hours Before His Death In Another Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s - Published 13 minutes ago Witness Recalls Seeing Autistic Boy In Canal Hours Before His Death In Another CBS4's Mike Cugno reports Alejandro Ripley's mother, Patricia, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, premeditated murder and first-degree murder. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jonathan Farris RT @CBSMiami: Police said Patricia Ripley first tried to kill her autistic son at a canal in Kendall. One witness heard the panic and saw A… 1 hour ago CBS4 Miami Police said Patricia Ripley first tried to kill her autistic son at a canal in Kendall. One witness heard the panic… https://t.co/hbVEouVh6Y 1 hour ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old SW Autistic Boy



The mother of Alejandro Ripley is the primary focus of the investigation into his death and admitted playing a role in his death, a senior law enforcement source told CBS 4 News. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:16 Published 2 days ago