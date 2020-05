Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 minutes ago Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One Dr. Deborah Birx is the White House's coronavirus task force response coordinator. In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, she underscored the importance of wearing masks. Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance. Dr. 0

