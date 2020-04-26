Roosters base ball club of Rochester holds first practice

For the first time this year, vintage base ball is back on the diamond.

Which begins june first./// major league baseball hasn't returned just yet?

But one local club in the med city is already back on the diamond.

The roosters base ball club of rochester held its first practice on wednesday.

The team took swings off the tee and tossed the ball around for the first time in months.

Cleaning supplies are on hand to wipe down every bat and ball after use.

Team captain corky gaskell says he's excited to finally get back out on the field.xx "chomping at the bit and wanting to get out so as soon as governor walz said we could gather you know with ten or less, it's like we got to start practicing.

And even if we don't practice a lot we get to see each other and that's really important to people just to get that personal relationship back that we haven't seen."

The team doesn't have any games scheduled yet?

But corky says the team will continue to practice