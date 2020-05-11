Killing Eve 3x08 Promo -Are You Leading or Am I-- (HD) Season Finale - Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series
Killing Eve 3x08 "Are You Leading or Am I?" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.