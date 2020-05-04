Wesley So surprises with early draw concession to world chess champ Carlsen

Wesley So concedes surprising early draw to Magnus Carlsen in the quarter-finals of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge online chess tournament

SHOWS: INTERNET / UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (MAY 24, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIRD GAME IN MATCH BETWEEN WESLEY SO (BLACK) AND MAGNUS CARLSEN 2.

SO CONCEDING DRAW VERY EARLY IN MATCH SUPRISING COMMENTATORS WHO SAY IT WAS UNSPORTING (PART OF SCREEN CHANGES TO MATCH BETWEEN SERGEY KARJAKIN AND DANIIL DUBOV WHILE COMMENTATORS DISCUSS MOVE BY SO) 3.

COMMENTATORS ASKING CARLSEN ABOUT SO'S EARLY DRAW CONCESSION STORY: American Wesley So conceded a surprising early draw to world champ Magnus Carlsen Sunday (May 24) in the quarter-finals of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge online chess tournament.

Norwegian Carlsen was up 2-0 after wins in the first two games of their match when So shocked commentators with the draw concession in the third game and accepted a 2.5 to 0.5 match defeat.

The world champ didn't take offense when asked about move afterwards, hypothesizing that So's plan would be to go for wins later in the tournament.

The day's other quarter-final match saw Russian Daniil Dubov dominate countryman Sergey Karjakin with a 3 to 0 match victory.

(Production: David Grip)