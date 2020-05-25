Deciding on the return of prep sports in Iowa

The state made the decision Wednesday to green-light the upcoming summer season.

Summer sports in iowa are a go.

State athletic leaders made the announcement earlier this week.

And what it means for fall sports in minnesota.xxx cheering there is little that compares to the thrill of winning a state championship... except for athletes learning of the news that they will once again be able to return to the sport they love.

Iowa athletic officials delivered that news on wednesday.

We're getting a lot of positive feedback there.

We still have folks that are concerned you know who say i think you're doing this too soon.

There are a number of guidelines that have been set for teams to follow by the iowa high school athletic association to keep everyone safe.

Executive director?

Tom keating?

Says there was a lot that went into making the final decision.

I don't know that there was one thing that was a tipping point.

I think you know a lot of discussion, a lot of research, and a lot of data mining went into the decision to finally go ahead and for the governor to give us the green light if we wanted to.

Iowa is one of the only states in the area to conduct a high school summer baseball and softball season.

The ????a and ?????u will continue to monitor data from around the state once practices begin.

This will help gauge if it safe to proceed with fall sports... and the eyes of surrounding states are watching.... including those of ???

?l executive director?

Erich martens.

We're obviously watching the wisconsins and iowas and dakotas and how they're going forward with things and everybody is opening up at their pace and they're doing it in a different way ad they have different populations, right?

For instance i believe north dakota you know might have half of its counties that don't have a confirmed case at this time.

That's a very different experience than hat we have in minnesota.

Martens says the current focus is on the summer coaching waiver period which begins june first.

This would allow for the first phase which is participation moving into competition.

In the event that sports do return to normal... what happens if someone has covid symptoms prior to a game or practice?

Then they don't participate?

That's the guidance keating also says that if a player or coach were to test positive for coronavirus?

The school is to contact the local health department to receive guidance.///