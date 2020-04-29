Global  

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake.

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.

Wellington earthquake: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as quake hits

Wellington earthquake: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as quake hitsJacinda Ardern was live on television this morning, when a large earthquake struck Wellington and the...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Reuters



