Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake.
The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.
Peter C. Frank "‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview" by BY DAMIEN CAVE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/TKKmOGhV0D 3 minutes ago
M°J°B "Today update ‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview" via NYT New York Times https://t.co/vZdCW8iveZ 3 minutes ago
Sam Turpin "‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview" by BY DAMIEN CAVE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/P96rjHinjG 8 minutes ago
Life Can Be Funny "‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview" by BY DAMIEN CAVE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/bZkyZ7cLU5 12 minutes ago
Mahmoud "‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview" by BY DAMIEN CAVE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/8TfI86SS8m 13 minutes ago
GridPointWeather ‘Quite a Decent Shake’: #QUAKE Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview https://t.co/SPUuqTJoTC 15 minutes ago
NOQTA ‘Quite a Decent Shake’: Quake Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview via New York Times https://t.co/p1x9k5QqyN https://t.co/xu98wfPxrS 15 minutes ago
Tim Melino ‘Quite a Decent Shake’: #QUAKE Interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s TV Interview https://t.co/H0UiMOenFX #GPWX 15 minutes ago
Australia, New Zealand discuss travel bubbleNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting on Tuesday as the neighboring countries discuss a travel bubble between them. Libby Hogan reports.
New Zealand PM chats with Her MajestyNew Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she spoke to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after the country emerged out a strict lockdown that helped contain the spread of the..