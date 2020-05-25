TWO TEENAGERS KILLED IN CRASH EAST OF BROWNSVILLE

Two people are dead after an alleged drunk driver hit their car -- just east of brownsville this morning.

Officials say austin hillsman of junction city was under the influence when he drove into oncoming traffic on highway 2-28.

They say he hit 19- year-old caleb 'simoan-is' of sweet home-- who was killed in the crash.

'simoan-is' had 15 and 16-year old girls as passengers in his car.

The 16-year old*also died after being flown to the hospital.

Hillsman was*not injured.

He is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and d-u-i-i.