Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TWO TEENAGERS KILLED IN CRASH EAST OF BROWNSVILLE

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
TWO TEENAGERS KILLED IN CRASH EAST OF BROWNSVILLE
TWO TEENAGERS KILLED IN CRASH EAST OF BROWNSVILLE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TWO TEENAGERS KILLED IN CRASH EAST OF BROWNSVILLE

Two people are dead after an alleged drunk driver hit their car -- just east of brownsville this morning.

Officials say austin hillsman of junction city was under the influence when he drove into oncoming traffic on highway 2-28.

They say he hit 19- year-old caleb 'simoan-is' of sweet home-- who was killed in the crash.

'simoan-is' had 15 and 16-year old girls as passengers in his car.

The 16-year old*also died after being flown to the hospital.

Hillsman was*not injured.

He is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and d-u-i-i.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS Two teenagers were killed in a crash after an alleged drunk driver hit their car just east of Brownsville Saturday… https://t.co/FStoXOBFPt 17 minutes ago

CandaceBishop15

Candace Bishop Adelaide news: Two teens killed in motorbike crash with car https://t.co/Ubi7fIuFxZ #SmartNews 1 week ago

unconcionable

morton Loved ones mourn teens killed in crash on stolen motorbike https://t.co/1VmxZv4kZo Meanwhile, the bike's owner mou… https://t.co/uFIu5jHNqp 1 week ago

m_mrezamm

M.Reza Massali RT @9NewsAdel: An investigation is underway after a double fatal crash in the north of Adelaide last night which killed two teenage boys. #… 1 week ago