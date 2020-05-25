Rats Are Becoming Aggressive Hunters in Our Absence

ATLANTA — In a new advisory from the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, they say that in our absence rats and rodents have become more aggressive while scavenging for food.

The CDC said on its website that, 'Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas.'

They added that 'some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food.'

The advisory continued with, 'Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior.'

So, what can we do to defend ourselves from this potential new threat?

The CDC urges residents and restaurant owners to seal up holes where hungry rats could get inside and also to clean up any garbage or debris.

Offering official advice, they said 'Follow established guidelines when cleaning up after rodent infestations to prevent exposure to rodent-borne diseases.'

Because we're confined to our homes, our lack of littering has even forced some urban rats to turn to rodent cannibalism.

Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News last month, 'They're mammals just like you and I, and so when you're really, really hungry, you're not going to act the same — you're going to act very bad, usually.'

'So these rats are fighting with one another, now the adults are killing the young in the nest and cannibalizing the pups.'

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter