Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:45s - Published now Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen The country’s only COVID treatment facility is overwhelmed and turning patients away. 0

