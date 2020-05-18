Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm

An Australian filmmaker captured slow motion and timelapse videos of a dust storm on Sunday (May 24), as Western Australia braced for some of its worst weather in a decade.

Chris Lewis, who resides in Geraldton, in the mid-west part of Western Australia, filmed the videos, showing sand blasting towards the sea amid reddish-brown skies.

Around 50,000 customers were left without power on Monday (May 25) due to storm-related outages, utility Western Power said, as the remnants of Cyclone Mangga hit a cold front and brought squalling rain and emergency level storm warnings to the south of the state.

Wild weather downed trees, and the Australia Broadcasting Corp.

Reported that wind speeds of up to 132 km/hour (82 mph) were registered at Cape Leeuwin early on Monday, one of the state's most south-westerly points, making them the strongest May gusts in 15 years.