Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm

Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm

An Australian filmmaker captured slow motion and timelapse videos of a dust storm on Sunday (May 24), as Western Australia braced for some of its worst weather in a decade.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm

Chris Lewis, who resides in Geraldton, in the mid-west part of Western Australia, filmed the videos, showing sand blasting towards the sea amid reddish-brown skies.

Around 50,000 customers were left without power on Monday (May 25) due to storm-related outages, utility Western Power said, as the remnants of Cyclone Mangga hit a cold front and brought squalling rain and emergency level storm warnings to the south of the state.

Wild weather downed trees, and the Australia Broadcasting Corp.

Reported that wind speeds of up to 132 km/hour (82 mph) were registered at Cape Leeuwin early on Monday, one of the state's most south-westerly points, making them the strongest May gusts in 15 years.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Timelapse shows Western Australia dust storm https://t.co/OwBcVRPt0o An Australian filmmaker captured slow motion… https://t.co/iYV2zMqIq7 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Western Australia braces for 'once-in-a-decade' storm [Video]

Western Australia braces for 'once-in-a-decade' storm

The remnants of a tropical cyclone meeting with a cold front will bring 130km/h winds and heavy rain. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Temperature soars after massive sandstorm engulfs northern India's Rajasthan [Video]

Temperature soars after massive sandstorm engulfs northern India's Rajasthan

A massive sandstorm lashed several parts in northern India's Rajasthan. The incident took place in Jodhpur district on May 17. The massive whirlwind with dust suspended in the atmosphere reduced..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:09Published