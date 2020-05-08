Group of friends hosts social distancing 'pod party' in Manhattan

A group of friends enjoyed a social distancing "pod party" on a street in Manhattan, New York on Sunday (May 24th).

Theresa, who didn't give her last name, saw the plastic pods online and bought several so that she and her friends could chat, eat and generally hang out safely on the street during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I bought this just to be with my friends and family...We like to sit in our pods and we can talk," she said.

Each pod has a light, a fan, a chair and a small trash can.

Theresa even wears a portable pod so she can walk between the other pods and deliver snacks, including popcorn from their very own machine.