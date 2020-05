According to Boy George, he has written seven albums worth of music in lockdown.



Related videos from verified sources Harry Styles in talks to play Boy George in biopic



After not landing the role of Elvis Presley, could this finally be Harry Styles' big acting break? Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago Boy George: People 'get upset about anything' nowadays



Boy George thinks people "get upset about anything" nowadays and the world is much more "sensitive" now. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:36 Published 3 weeks ago