Kajol wishes special friend Karan Johar a happy birthday

On this special occasion, his friend and actress Kajol has wished him a happy birthday in a special way.



Related videos from verified sources Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of our daily lives, including how we celebrate big moments. But Special Olympic athletes in Houston, Texas, didn’t want their friend Clarence to miss his 50th.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:01 Published on April 16, 2020 Family and Friends Celebrate Kid's Birthday With Car Parade During Coronavirus Lockdown



This six-year-old girl's birthday fell when everyone was in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her aunt organized a car parade outside her house, where her friends and family members drove.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:33 Published on April 1, 2020