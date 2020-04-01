Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kajol wishes special friend Karan Johar a happy birthday

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Kajol wishes special friend Karan Johar a happy birthday

Kajol wishes special friend Karan Johar a happy birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

On this special occasion, his friend and actress Kajol has wished him a happy birthday in a special way.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade [Video]

Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of our daily lives, including how we celebrate big moments. But Special Olympic athletes in Houston, Texas, didn’t want their friend Clarence to miss his 50th..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:01Published
Family and Friends Celebrate Kid's Birthday With Car Parade During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

Family and Friends Celebrate Kid's Birthday With Car Parade During Coronavirus Lockdown

This six-year-old girl's birthday fell when everyone was in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her aunt organized a car parade outside her house, where her friends and family members drove..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:33Published