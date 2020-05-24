Union Minister loses temper, threatens officers: 'Will beat with belt' | Oneindia News

Union Minister Renuka Singh lost her temper at officials for poor facilities at quarantine centre, threatened to beat them with belts; Supreme Court permits repatriation flights to operate in full capacity till June6th, but not after; Coronavirus cases in India rise to 1.38 lakhs, curve steepens over last 10 days; Domestic flights resume amid some chaos as flights are cancelled allegedly without information; Condolences pour in after the demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior and more news #IndiaFlights



Related videos from verified sources Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News



India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:51 Published 1 day ago Day 61: 3rd consecutive day of India reporting more than 6,000 cases| Oneindia News



India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 6,654 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,25,101 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:02 Published 1 day ago