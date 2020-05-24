Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law
Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joearoberts691

Joey Roberts RT @kate_awakening: Hong Kong protesters are back! #YouCantStopUs Ignoring Coronavirus Fears, Hong Kong Protesters Rally Against China's… 52 seconds ago

tpaugrisbi

Grisbi Grisbi RT @tomgrundy: Photo gallery from today: https://t.co/Q2Ds0DM6eb #HongKong police fired tear gas & made at least 180 arrests after protest… 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protests in Hong Kong as U.S. warns of sanctions [Video]

Protests in Hong Kong as U.S. warns of sanctions

Thousands of people on the streets again, as international concern rises over Beijing's plans to impose a security law in Hong Kong

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law [Video]

HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law

Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published