Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law

Grisbi Grisbi RT @tomgrundy : Photo gallery from today: https://t.co/Q2Ds0DM6eb #HongKong police fired tear gas & made at least 180 arrests after protest… 20 minutes ago



Related videos from verified sources Protests in Hong Kong as U.S. warns of sanctions



Thousands of people on the streets again, as international concern rises over Beijing's plans to impose a security law in Hong Kong Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 2 hours ago HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law



Thousands take to streets amid coronavirus-related restrictions to protest against proposed new national security law. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:08 Published 20 hours ago