Eid al-Fitr in Iraq: Some worshippers defying government lockdown Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published 1 hour ago Eid al-Fitr in Iraq: Some worshippers defying government lockdown Forced to forego ancient traditions this Eid, Iraqis use technology to mark the religious holiday, overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. 0

