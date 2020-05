Working from home tech tips Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:39s - Published 13 hours ago Working from home tech tips Right now, most businesses around the country are operating on work-from-home models. The sudden boom in working from home has more employers considering surveillance for remote workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Working from home tech tips BEGIN OPENING UPONCE AGAIN.THE SUDDEN BOOM INWORKING FROM HOMEHAS MOREEMPLOYERSCONSIDERINGSURVEILLANCE FORREMOTE WORKERS.ACCORDING TO N-P-R-- THE DEMAND FORTRACKING SOFTWAREHAS TRIPLED SINCETHE BEGINNING OFTHE PANDEMIC.SOT"IF WORKERS DOESN'TKNOW WHAT ISEXPECTED OF THEMTHAT'S AMANAGEMENT ISSUENOT JUST BECAUSETHEY ARE AT HOMEAND I CAN'T SEE THEISSUE.COPELANDTECHNOLOGYSOLUTIONS INTONAWANDA HASBEEN HELPINGCOMPANIES MAKE THESWITCH TO REMOTEWORK FOR THE LASTFEW WEEKS.ERICA POSA IS THEVICE PRESIDENT OFOPERATIONS.HE SAYS NOW IS THETIME TO LEAN ONYOUR COMPANY'STECHNOLOGYADVISORS. ASKQUESTIONS ANDCOMMUNICATE YOURPROBLEMS SO YOUCAN IMPROVE.SOT"TECHNOLOGYCONSULTANTSSHOULD BE ABLE TOTAKE BUSINESSTERMS ANDREQUIREMENTS ANDTURN THAT INTOTECHNOLOGYREQUIREMENTS."POSA SAYS WHENEVERYTHING CANOPEN BACK UP AGAIN,WE SHOULD EMBRACEWHAT WE LEARNEDFROM WORKING ATHOME.SOT"THE WORST THINGTHAT CAN HAPPEN ISTHAT WE CAN GOBACK TO THE WAYTHINGS WERE. IFYOU IMPLEMENTEDTHIS GREAT TOOL ANDYOU'RE NOWEFFICIENT WITH FACETO FACE VIDEO ANDTHEN YOU GO BACKTO THE WAY THINGSWERE BEFORE COVID,YOU'RE GOING TOLOSE GROUND THECOMPANIES THATHAVE ADAPTED AREGOING TO BE THEFRONTRUNNERSCOMING OUT OF THIS."COPELANDTECHNOLOGYSOLUTIONS HAS ABLOG TALKING MOREABOUT THESE TOPICSAND MORE TIPS.YOU CAN FIND THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pandemic Prompts Tech Workers To Flee Silicon Valley For Mellower Pastures



Amid the remote working boom, tech workers from the San Francisco Bay Area may be fleeing the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, multiple surveys indicate city-dwellers.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees



Through a live-streamed town hall, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that many of the employees of the tech giant will be allowed to work from home even after COVID-19.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago