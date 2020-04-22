Global  

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers Namaz at home as nation celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:02s - Published
Nation is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr amid Covid-19 lockdown.

People offered prayers at Amritsar's Jama Masjid Khairuddin Hall Bazar.

Delhi’s Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, however, remained shut for devotees.

Delhi Police put up posters wishing people on Eid and highlighting measures to be undertaken during festival.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered Namaz at his residence in Delhi.

People in Moradabad and Prayagraj were seen offering Eid Namaz at their homes, on their respective terraces.

Eid is being celebrated differently this year as large gatherings have been prohibited.

