Occurred on May 17, 2020 / UK Info from Licensor: "I was out on the moors of the Peak District in England completing my allowable exercise under the government guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

I came across a grouse which started to follow me, I started to have chat with it about the lockdown but it turned out it wasn’t in the mood for talking and began an unprovoked attack.

I can’t stop laughing at my scream.

It was so scary."