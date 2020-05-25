Global  

Christina Milian considering another child four months post-partum

Christina Milian considering another child four months post-partum

Christina Milian considering another child four months post-partum

Singer Christina Milian is "definitely considering" expanding her family, just four months after giving birth to her second child.

Christina Milian Confesses Matt Pokora's Keenness to Make More Baby Is Growing on Her

Four months after giving birth to her son with her singer boyfriend, the 'Dip It Low' hitmaker admits...
AceShowbiz


