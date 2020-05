Weather trivia: Snowiest June Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:41s - Published 18 minutes ago Weather trivia: Snowiest June Do you know how much snow fell during the snowiest June on record in the Denver area? 0

TRIVIA TIME. SINCE WE HAD SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS, TAKE A LOOK AT A CHANCE OF SNOW ACROSS THE PLAINS. THE MOST SNOWY JUNE EVER ON RECORD, A LONG TIME AGO, JUNE 1919, WE HAD JUST LESS THAN A HALF AN INCH OF SNOW. IT'S MUCH BETTER CHANCE WE ARE NOT GOING TO SEE ANY SNOW IN JUNE.





