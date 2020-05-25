Global  

Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan.

Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.

