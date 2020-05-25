Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview

“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan.
Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.
New Zealand PM continues TV interview as earthquake strikes:watch | OneindiaNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what..
'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakesNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her interview interrupted by an earthquake in Wellington.