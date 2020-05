The baristas at this cafe aren’t human. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.



Related videos from verified sources Baseball Season in South Korea Kicks Off with Socially Distant First Pitch



South Korea’s hitting social distancing out of the park. While dealing with the new normal, the country kicked off its baseball season with a crowdless stadium and a socially distant first pitch. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia



As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:15 Published 3 weeks ago