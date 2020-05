Catholic Diocese of Cleveland resumes in-person mass on Memorial Day, services planned for Pentecost Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 days ago Catholic Diocese of Cleveland resumes in-person mass on Memorial Day, services planned for Pentecost Catholic Diocese of Cleveland resumes in-person mass on Memorial Day, services planned for Pentecost 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online



This Memorial Day, many groups got creative, streaming their services online rather than holding them in person. Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA all live.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago Catholic Diocese Mass Resumes



Catholic Diocese Mass Resumes Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:45 Published 5 days ago